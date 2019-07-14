Citi Trends (CTRN) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Tctc Holdings Lowered by $541,710 Its Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 57,757 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 549,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.86 million, down from 554,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Partners holds 143,132 shares or 5.32% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Llp reported 263,313 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability has 3.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,799 shares. Moreover, Perkins Mngmt has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 2,063 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc holds 677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Cap Management Lc Ca has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,092 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 679,848 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Co stated it has 31,770 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Counsel reported 196,281 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Bankshares holds 217,153 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 2.18 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 16,776 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares to 49,844 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.