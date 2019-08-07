Citi Trends (CTRN) Position Increased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 628,123 shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 84,352 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares to 32,925 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 162,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,101 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

