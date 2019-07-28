Citi Trends (CTRN) Position Held by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc; Oppenheimer & Company Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $3.76 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 9,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,044 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, down from 74,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 48,542 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 24,786 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 24,719 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 13,326 shares. 255,732 were reported by Northern Trust. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 36,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 151 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0% or 1,298 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 117,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 213,300 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 18,401 shares. Ancora Limited Co reported 0.07% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). State Street reported 301,381 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,439 shares to 31,196 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 4.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,360 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,445 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank stated it has 233 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt accumulated 11,814 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,895 shares. Iowa-based Iowa Bancorporation has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,889 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Piedmont Advsr holds 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 78,432 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd invested in 0.46% or 73,280 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pointstate Capital LP has 3.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).