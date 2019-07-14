Citi Trends (CTRN) Position Has Boosted by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Stake by $454,400

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 57,757 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 21.36 million shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citi Trends Promotes Bruce Smith to CEO – Business Wire” published on March 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Trends Climbs 7.2% (CTRN) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2010. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citi Trends (CTRN) Announces Pact with Macellum – StreetInsider.com” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 127,126 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 72,898 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 10,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 172,525 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 26,502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 4,419 shares. Federated Pa holds 32,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 194,705 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 34,269 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 11,061 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 29,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 18,401 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 0% or 11,100 shares. 66.15 million are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 137,596 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 115,240 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 3.41 million are owned by Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 59,861 are owned by Element Capital Limited Liability Corp. Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 409 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs stated it has 215,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 45,929 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).