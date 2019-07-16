Citi Trends (CTRN) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Its Holding; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose, Chemical Bank Has Boosted Position by $459,316

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 69,080 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 15,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $124.01. About 691,263 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Trends -7.8% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citi Trends Promotes Bruce Smith to CEO – Business Wire” published on March 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Trends Climbs 7.2% (CTRN) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2010. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Citi Trends A Hidden Gem Among Off-Price Retailers? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Citi Trends’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares to 4,094 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

