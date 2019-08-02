Citi Trends Com (CTRN) Valuation Declined While Ancora Advisors Increased Stake by $571,710; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Has Raised by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc Com (CTRN) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 30,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 82,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 52,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 23,507 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 707,428 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 23, 2019

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Trends: The Management Of This Company Deserves A Reward In The Form Of A Higher Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi Trends Has 35% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Macellum Issues Letter to Stockholders of Citi Trends – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends: Hope Is Not A Valid Investing Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 28, 2016.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,568 shares to 36,724 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houston Wire & Cbl Co Com (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 63,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).