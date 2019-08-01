Citi Reports Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Upgrade and $19.0000 Target; Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Sentiment Is 1.07

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 45 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 42 sold and trimmed stakes in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 18.83 million shares, down from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Suburban Propane Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

In a a note sent to investors and clients on Thursday, 1 August, Citi has upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stock to a “Buy” and has set a 12-month PT at $19.0000. VNDA’s old rating was “Neutral”.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 221,471 shares traded or 47.59% up from the average. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) has risen 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for 2.99 million shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 89,775 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in the company for 22,765 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 200,350 shares.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Analysts await Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.40 EPS, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.62% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 551,551 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $659.40 million. The company??s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 14. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability reported 384,160 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 25,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Comm reported 4,360 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 658,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Voya Lc reported 40,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Ptnrs Lc owns 11,972 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc accumulated 124,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 366 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 48,200 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 17,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 436,312 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc.