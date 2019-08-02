Citi Reiterates a “Buy” Rating on Flowserve (FLS) and $58.0000 Target; Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted By $1.53 Million Its American Campus Cmnt (ACC) Position

The financial firm have set PT of $58.0000 on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares. This is 28.89% from the last stock close price. In analysts report revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning, Citi reaffirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of FLS.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased American Campus Cmnt (ACC) stake by 18.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 32,554 shares as American Campus Cmnt (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 205,714 shares with $9.79M value, up from 173,160 last quarter. American Campus Cmnt now has $6.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 85,464 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. Argus Research upgraded American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $5300 target.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 8,764 shares to 536,527 valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7,260 shares and now owns 321,177 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 191,914 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 17,202 shares. Northern reported 1.58 million shares stake. Mackay Shields has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 416,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Company owns 59,855 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gp Inc owns 12,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 89,481 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 10,700 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 86,600 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 354,829 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70

Among 2 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flowserve has $5200 highest and $4700 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 10.00% above currents $45 stock price. Flowserve had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 10.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 28.66 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Flowserve Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 25,483 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 15,848 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 6,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Asset One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 86,175 shares. 3,159 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Eagle Boston Invest holds 0.5% or 25,474 shares. Neuberger Berman Group owns 366,505 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 36,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory L P holds 0.03% or 1,194 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,323 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Retirement Of Alabama owns 60,991 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Com holds 24,208 shares.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.