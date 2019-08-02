Citi Reaffirms a “Buy” Rating on Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (COG) and $26.0000 Target; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Boosted Nike (NKE) Position

They currently have a $26.0000 target on Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG). Citi’s target would suggest a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s last price. This was revealed in a research note on Friday morning.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 163,434 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 1.48M shares with $124.46M value, up from 1.31M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $128.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 2.07 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,831 were reported by Cambridge Group Incorporated. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 13,592 shares. Ci Invs reported 1.11 million shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 3,019 shares. 2,125 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. 43,599 are held by Epoch Inv Ptnrs. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 201,224 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Ny owns 12,280 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co holds 117,303 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Financial stated it has 1.79 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,229 shares. Horan Capital Management holds 36,518 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $12.30M was made by PARKER MARK G on Monday, February 4.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $80 target. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 77,344 shares to 830,064 valued at $41.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Grid Plc stake by 41,250 shares and now owns 462,916 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voloridge Mngmt Llc has 0.21% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 122,032 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 67,014 shares. 52,264 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 308,956 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 381 shares. 275,000 are held by Arosa Capital Management Lp. White Pine Investment accumulated 110,570 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Engy Opportunities Mngmt Limited Com reported 44,160 shares. Intrepid Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5.36% or 426,855 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited stated it has 32,185 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.34M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 2.11 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 47.41% above currents $18.54 stock price. Cabot Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.