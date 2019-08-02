Citi Maintains Pinterest (PINS) As Buy; Has Target Price Of $38.0000; Verity Asset Management Boosted Altria Group Com (MO) Stake By $379,050

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Altria Group Inc Com (MO) stake by 122.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc acquired 6,650 shares as Altria Group Inc Com (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 12,095 shares with $695,000 value, up from 5,445 last quarter. Altria Group Inc Com now has $89.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 1.52 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

In an analyst report revealed to clients and investors on today, Citi maintained their Buy rating on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock. The target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from firm’s current stock price.

More notable recent Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinterest, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinterest: A Very Intriguing Long – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.43 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests.

Among 2 analysts covering Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pinterest has $3200 highest and $12 lowest target. $23’s average target is -32.29% below currents $33.97 stock price. Pinterest had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock increased 20.04% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 14.91M shares traded or 209.20% up from the average. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y also bought $52,033 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, February 21.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research accumulated 746 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,174 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru has invested 0.48% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 8,248 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 74,332 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers Savings Bank holds 7,473 shares. 25,641 are held by Green Square Cap Ltd Company. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 4,534 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 29,272 shares. Private Trust Na reported 68,910 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1,797 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0.07% or 3,736 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co holds 10,252 shares.