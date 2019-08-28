Citi Maintains Autodesk (ADSK) As Buy; Has Target Of $186.0000; Synthorx (THOR) Shorts Lowered By 8.79%

The financial firm have set target of $186.0000 on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares. This is 23.83% from the stock close price. In analysts note sent to investors and clients on Wednesday morning, Citi kept their Buy rating on shares of ADSK.

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) had a decrease of 8.79% in short interest. THOR’s SI was 997,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.79% from 1.09M shares previously. With 73,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)’s short sellers to cover THOR’s short positions. The SI to Synthorx Inc’s float is 5.14%. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 48,336 shares traded. Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Synthorx, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics. The company has market cap of $548.99 million. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2 that is in development in various tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 17.48% above currents $150.21 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Thursday, August 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $16500 target. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.99 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 579.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

The stock increased 1.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 4.27 million shares traded or 126.99% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.