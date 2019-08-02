Citi Kept DuPont de Nemours (DD) As “Buy”; Has Price Target Of $82.0000; Union Bankshares (UNB) Has 1.88 Sentiment

They currently have a $82.0000 target price per share on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). Citi’s target would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s last stock close. This was released in a note on Friday morning.

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold their stock positions in Union Bankshares Inc. The funds in our database now own: 695,680 shares, down from 702,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Union Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares, Inc. for 54,023 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 19,390 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.11% invested in the company for 28,971 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Services Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,392 shares.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 107 shares traded. Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) has declined 36.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.23% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $143.86 million. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and NOW accounts. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; real estate, municipal and consumer loans, as well as residential and construction real estate loans.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $51.15 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.