Citi Downgrades Pennsylvania REIT (PEI); SOMPO HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (NHOLF) Sellers Decreased By 30.27% Their Shorts

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI)‘s rating was downgraded by stock analysts at Citi from a “Neutral” rating to a “Sell” rating in analysts report issued on 23 September. The firm from today has a $4.5000 target price per share on the stock. Citi’s target price per share would suggest a potential downside of -19.79%.

SOMPO HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NHOLF) had a decrease of 30.27% in short interest. NHOLF’s SI was 368,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.27% from 528,200 shares previously. It closed at $40.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.45 billion. The firm underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers asset management and defined contribution pension fund management services; roadside assistance services; and nursing care services, as well as home remodeling services.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $435.05 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $684,101 activity. PASQUERILLA MARK E also bought $54,600 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $27,300 were bought by Aristone Joseph J. on Tuesday, September 17. The insider Most Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares worth $7,976. PIZZI CHARLES P bought $53,399 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on Wednesday, September 18. Shares for $10,500 were bought by Ioannou Andrew M. on Wednesday, September 18. 30,000 shares were bought by KORMAN LEONARD I, worth $143,214 on Monday, August 26. Shares for $7,995 were bought by Crowell Heather on Tuesday, September 17.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 5.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 0.43% more from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 205,229 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 164,757 shares. 1.41M are held by Presima Incorporated. Eii Management holds 15,485 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 847,138 shares. 100,900 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. First National Trust owns 16,250 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 11,957 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 507,946 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 1,914 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 5,844 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

