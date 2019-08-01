Citadel Advisors Upped Its Ventas (Call) (VTR) Stake by $4.53 Million; Falcon Edge Capital LP Position in Uranium Energy (UEC) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (Call) (VTR) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 71,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 308,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 237,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 220,562 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company's stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.981. About 208,542 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Grp Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 220,011 shares. 11,501 were reported by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability owns 339,308 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 62,457 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 1.93 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 91,041 shares. Regions holds 400 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Synovus Corporation accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 65,225 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 827,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 6,569 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $40,787 activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $14,030 was made by MELBYE SCOTT on Thursday, March 7.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IGV) by 22,523 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 864,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call).