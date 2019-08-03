Citadel Advisors Upped Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding by $42.99 Million; As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Raised Its Position

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 12201.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 3.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 3.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11M, up from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 52,531 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 508,563 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 364,687 shares. Rmb Capital Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). City Of London Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 48,436 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 561 shares. Saba Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 395,202 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 753,739 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Lc stated it has 465,089 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mariner Invest Grp has invested 0.31% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) by 209,554 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 151,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,704 shares, and cut its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (NASDAQ:GARS).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 55,790 shares to 25,410 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (Put) (NYSE:PAG) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).