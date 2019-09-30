Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $4.64 Million; Entegris (ENTG) Holder Connable Office Trimmed Position

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 66,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 21,248 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 866,375 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 31,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 71,633 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 103,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 566,821 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 33,930 shares to 46,230 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc has 3,922 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.04% or 3,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sfe Inv Counsel owns 12,627 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Inc invested in 2.96M shares. Moreover, Lincoln Capital Lc has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,915 shares. Mengis Cap has 3,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Com Inc reported 77,142 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mirae Asset Invs Communications reported 60,867 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 5,875 shares. Smith Salley reported 5,392 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Everence Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cap Invest Services Of America invested in 0.03% or 3,120 shares. Bb&T reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.75M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 49,890 shares to 252,432 shares, valued at $73.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fin Services Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 200 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Com holds 38,153 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 1,841 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Captrust Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 15,907 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 41,817 shares. Brinker reported 130,953 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication invested in 0.03% or 8,955 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Pnc Services Group invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 16,587 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 221,729 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 720,370 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio.