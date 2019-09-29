Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Has 1.84 Sentiment

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 107 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 58 sold and reduced holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now have: 24.97 million shares, down from 37.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 34 Increased: 79 New Position: 28.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) stake by 30.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 303,573 shares as Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s stock declined 43.15%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 686,927 shares with $2.17M value, down from 990,500 last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co now has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 15.75 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.71 million for 5.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. The insider Kurtz Richard Jason bought 1,250 shares worth $2,138. Way William J also bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $47,500 was bought by Bott Julian Mark.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2.2500 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $2.05’s average target is 0.49% above currents $2.04 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 14. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) stake by 38,700 shares to 891,800 valued at $89.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hostess Brands Inc (Put) stake by 29,500 shares and now owns 71,800 shares. Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Advisory Rech reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.23 million shares. National Asset Management reported 65,749 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 230,000 were reported by Macquarie Group Inc. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 81.07 million shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 837,088 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Llc accumulated 628,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 443,399 shares. Fdx holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 27,605 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 49 shares. Stelliam Invest Limited Partnership holds 1.25M shares.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 757,000 shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 388,470 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has 1.26% invested in the company for 116,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,073 shares.

