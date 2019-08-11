Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Robert Half Intl (Put) (RHI) Position by $455,000; Valuation Declined; Cabot Microelectronics (DE) Share Price Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Holding by $6.32 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (DE) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 40,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 63,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.74 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (Put) (RHI) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 4,600 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 742,085 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Properties Reit In by 23,492 shares to 45,264 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc by 12,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate stated it has 12,668 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 81,872 shares or 0.46% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 544,239 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan Communications has invested 1.85% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bender Robert And owns 1,440 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 17,818 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 100 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 0.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,353 shares. Bollard Grp stated it has 0.66% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,400 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 13.73 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 182,066 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 82,310 shares. Creative Planning reported 4,206 shares. Utah Retirement holds 22,320 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 22,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 83,593 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Srb invested in 0.07% or 10,683 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 661 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 723,346 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.03% or 77,903 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.04M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 5.56M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,997 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,735 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 225,787 shares to 261,887 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc (Put) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,100 shares, and has risen its stake in La Z Boy Inc (Put) (NYSE:LZB).