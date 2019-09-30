Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Microstrategy (Call) (MSTR) as Valuation Declined; Premier Asset Managment Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $916,180 as Share Price Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (Call) (MSTR) by 58.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.03. About 45,060 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 12,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 23,520 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares to 30,037 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 367,735 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (UGL) by 19,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (Call) (NYSE:JKS).

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $7.48M for 50.35 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.43% EPS growth.