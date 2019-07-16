Citadel Advisors Stake in United States Stl New (Call) (X) Has Boosted by $9.63 Million; Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Call) (X) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 506,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.47 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 6,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 1.08 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rattler Midstream’s Stock Deserves To Trade At Premium To Closest Peers, RBC Says – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street Is in Love With This Oil Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The best first half for financial markets ever – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 199,593 shares to 470,048 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 4.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 884,244 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Illinois-based Advisory has invested 0.66% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 35,105 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Suntrust Banks accumulated 6,178 shares or 0% of the stock. 6 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Sei Invs stated it has 159,267 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 655,912 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr Inc owns 39,415 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.07% or 3,072 shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 102,100 shares. 11,959 are owned by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation. Montag A And Associates Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,057 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (TBT) by 912,300 shares to 578,400 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) by 64,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,300 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.