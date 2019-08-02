Citadel Advisors Stake in Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Cut as Stock Price Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $5.35 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 111,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 367,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 14.43M shares traded or 227.03% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 29,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 113,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, down from 143,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.43 million shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says upgrades San Francisco’s GO bonds to AAA and Outlook is stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KUTXABANK’S DEPOSIT RATINGS TO Baa2; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fairfax Financial Holdings’ Senior Notes Baa3; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Delafield, Wl’s GO Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews amendment for RIB Floater Trust Receipts, Series 2017-FR/Rl-013; 17/05/2018 – S&P Sees Moody’s Corp. Outlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO CNH CANADA’S CCCRT 2018-1; 16/03/2018 – FIBRIA CELULOSE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To East Troy, Wi’s Go Bonds; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Cfr To Ski Carbon Black (Mauritius), Stable Outlook

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp (Put) by 9,300 shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CERN).

