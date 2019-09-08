Citadel Advisors Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Northstar Group Has Cut by $423,246 Its Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 740,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.37M, down from 806,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 4.62M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 7,150 shares to 105,787 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 82,248 shares. 118,769 are owned by Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp. Sabal Trust Communication accumulated 0.24% or 57,476 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.33M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 1.68% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co invested in 57,470 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 22,654 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 4.29M shares. Yhb Invest reported 30,455 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 708 shares. 173,015 were accumulated by Ar Asset Inc. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 225,284 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.44% or 47,517 shares.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $99.76M for 45.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.57 million shares to 14.04 million shares, valued at $354.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 1.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.