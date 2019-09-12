Citadel Advisors Raised Its Westlake Chem (Call) (WLK) Position by $1.44 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Its Position in One Liberty Properties (OLP) as Valuation Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (Call) (WLK) by 63.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 53,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 681,934 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.21M, down from 3,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in One Liberty Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 31,838 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 8.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Share; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC OLP.N SETS QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold OLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 8.17 million shares or 2.09% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.39M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 713,017 shares to 714,710 shares, valued at $146.23B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 420,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) (TMF) by 23,400 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (DXJ) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWG).

