Citadel Advisors Raised By $1.87 Million Its Teekay (TK) Position; KeyCorp (KEY) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Teekay Corporation (TK) stake by 630.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 624,643 shares as Teekay Corporation (TK)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 723,743 shares with $2.84M value, up from 99,100 last quarter. Teekay Corporation now has $324.20M valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 354,911 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67's average target is 17.20% above currents $15.93 stock price.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 12,600 shares to 143,600 valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zogenix Inc (Put) stake by 31,600 shares and now owns 36,700 shares. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.04% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 196,252 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc accumulated 0.18% or 48,908 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 8,153 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Company reported 14,520 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management invested 0.42% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust Company invested in 0.03% or 19,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 34,575 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company owns 60,761 shares. Connable Office owns 115,250 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,516 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company invested in 27,546 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 13.36M shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 439,677 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

