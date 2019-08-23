Citadel Advisors Position In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Was Upped; Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Its Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 827,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.51M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 2.82M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 185,833 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hi (NYSE:HCLP) by 413,633 shares to 38,467 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (Call) (NYSE:BYD) by 71,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 100,371 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).