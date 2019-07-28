Citadel Advisors Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Has Lifted by $23.58 Million as Valuation Declined; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Declined, Farmers Trust Co Boosted by $818,454 Its Holding

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,583 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 16,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 301.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 161,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,020 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.61M, up from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.17% or $18.06 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 1.79 million shares traded or 252.97% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,050 shares to 4,213 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 58,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont stated it has 7.7% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc holds 267,672 shares. Washington Tru Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 57,844 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 34,225 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.99% or 13,527 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 406,909 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.09% or 25,352 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 2.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toth Advisory accumulated 40 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 1,148 shares. Lpl Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,988 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset accumulated 1,120 shares. Raymond James & invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.03 million shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $108.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NRG) by 153,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).