Citadel Advisors Position In Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Was Has Lifted; Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Value Rose While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Decreased Its Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 169.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 29,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The hedge fund held 46,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 17,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 75,943 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 38,723 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 3.37% more from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,033 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 372,366 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Llc invested in 0% or 347,593 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,670 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.59 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 41,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Natl Invest Service Inc Wi reported 0.47% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 29,265 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management stated it has 58,700 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 49,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Parkside Savings Bank And invested in 159 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 8,416 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 245,328 shares to 6,672 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ship Fin Intl Ltd (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp (Call).

More notable recent Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “WeWork Skepticism From 300 Real Estate Conference Calls – Forbes” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Signs a Stockâ€™s Dividend Might Be at Risk – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2018.