Citadel Advisors Position in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) Has Trimmed by $107.12 Million as Market Value Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Rose, First National Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $812,725

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 67.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc analyzed 1.36M shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 655,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.41 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co analyzed 8,555 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 41,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 50,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.