Citadel Advisors Maintains Position in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG); Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose While Shelton Capital Management Trimmed by $103.51 Million Its Stake

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 90.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 9,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 10,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.24 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 318,900 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $227.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 69,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,200 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (Put) (NYSE:GGG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $3.90M worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 0.89% or 1.36 million shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Com reported 5,645 shares stake. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 1.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cannell Peter B & has 86,445 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithfield Communication reported 67,573 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. L And S holds 0.67% or 48,226 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Investors owns 43,091 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schulhoff & Communications reported 267,554 shares or 14.88% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,337 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt reported 234,794 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 25.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.81M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Intrepid Capital Mgmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 3 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd reported 52,696 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 134,162 shares. Kistler reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 53,215 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advent De reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Newbrook Cap LP reported 711,039 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2.18 million shares. Raymond James & reported 41,011 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 9,837 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.