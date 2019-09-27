Citadel Advisors Lowered Its Stanley Black & Decker (Put) (SWK) Position; Shorts at SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE I PLC SHS EXCHANGE (SSEEF) Raised By 537.5%

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK) stake by 27.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 89,800 shares with $12.99 million value, down from 124,300 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) now has $21.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $143.05. About 601,341 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE I PLC SHS EXCHANGE (OTCMKTS:SSEEF) had an increase of 537.5% in short interest. SSEEF’s SI was 5,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 537.5% from 800 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 3 days are for SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE I PLC SHS EXCHANGE (OTCMKTS:SSEEF)’s short sellers to cover SSEEF’s short positions. It closed at $56.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) stake by 4,999 shares to 13,099 valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ssr Mng Inc stake by 259,277 shares and now owns 406,277 shares. Eventbrite Inc (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gru reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Na invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 22,340 are owned by Creative Planning. Art Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Murphy Cap Management invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.84% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fruth Mngmt owns 0.4% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 6,890 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 12 were reported by Mcf Advisors. Sabal Trust reported 2,400 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sky Invest Gru Lc holds 33,635 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 28,671 shares. 3,611 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 127,726 shares.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STANLEY Security Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions at 2019 Global Security Exchange – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04 million for 17.62 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.25’s average target is 3.64% above currents $143.05 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

SSgA SPDR ETFs Europe I Public Limited Company – SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by State Street Global Advisors Limited. The ETF has market cap of $. It is co-managed by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.