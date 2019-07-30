Citadel Advisors Lowered Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Put) (NCLH) by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered by $776,488 Its Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Put) (NCLH) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 970,539 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 7,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,485 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 48,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $106.3. About 198,186 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.76 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.70M for 9.49 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

