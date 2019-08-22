Citadel Advisors Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Holding; PROTECH HOME MED ORDINARY SHARES (PHMZF) SI Decreased By 37.7%

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 516.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 2.34 million shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2.80 million shares with $79.27 million value, up from 453,900 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.37M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL

PROTECH HOME MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHMZF) had a decrease of 37.7% in short interest. PHMZF’s SI was 59,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.7% from 95,500 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 10 days are for PROTECH HOME MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHMZF)’s short sellers to cover PHMZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $51.05 million. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment. It has a 620 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp. in April 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).