Citadel Advisors Increased Its Veracyte (VCYT) Stake by $1.20 Million; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Trimmed Its Adobe Com (ADBE) Position by $413,070

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 307.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 42,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 56,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 414,507 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16M shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intl Group holds 0% or 29,622 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 260,230 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 49 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 22,387 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie accumulated 0% or 13,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 8,025 shares or 0% of the stock. 136,027 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. First Personal Serv reported 121 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com owns 408,689 shares. Cannell Cap Lc reported 446,306 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 3,757 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 69,785 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Associates, California-based fund reported 770 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Call) (NYSE:TER) by 48,700 shares to 117,400 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DFJ) by 67,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,887 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:WBC).

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,075 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 32,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.22% or 1.82M shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 106,569 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Blair William Il owns 784,390 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc accumulated 16,126 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prescott Cap Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Essex Services stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amp holds 314,278 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Viking Invsts Limited Partnership reported 1.21M shares stake.