Citadel Advisors Increased Cheniere Energy Partners LP (Call) (CQP) Holding by $643,700; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Holding by $341,478

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (Call) (CQP) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 64,332 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares to 4,548 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).