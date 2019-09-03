Citadel Advisors Holds Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV); Tradition Capital Management Cut Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $1.52 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 19,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 51,264 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 70,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 3.02M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) by 151.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 63,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 105,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 700,188 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.02 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 8,612 shares to 75,531 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 88,386 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.27% or 282,400 shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 0.57% or 36,321 shares in its portfolio. 24.45 million were accumulated by Cap Investors. Drexel Morgan And Comm owns 27,918 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 46,394 shares. 17,951 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Mycio Wealth Llc has 5,610 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 153,071 shares. Notis accumulated 95,230 shares or 3.68% of the stock. 123,691 are held by Woodstock. Shayne And Co Ltd Liability Company reported 2,800 shares stake. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 0.03% or 156,934 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Management reported 2,115 shares stake.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.31 million shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $41.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:LE) by 86,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Plc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 15,963 are owned by D E Shaw. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Reilly Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 95 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,025 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 5.12M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Waddell Reed Fin Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 374,396 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 602 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 102,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.33% or 824,900 shares. 1.06 million are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.11% or 346,732 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 9,393 shares.