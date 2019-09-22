Citadel Advisors Holding in Greenbrier Cos (Call) (GBX) Increased by $1.20 Million; Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Upped Its Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (Call) (GBX) by 302.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 53,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $969.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 502,070 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) by 204.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 29,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 43,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 14,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 565,939 shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,007 shares to 18,308 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTLB) by 16,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,383 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.74% more from 55.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 101,338 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 13,788 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Invesco Limited reported 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Argent Trust invested in 11,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Horrell Cap accumulated 0.7% or 61,882 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 49,516 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). 15,297 are owned by Anderson Hoagland Co. California Pub Employees Retirement has 134,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,850 were reported by Creative Planning.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor Relations Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Simmons First National Corporation Completes Merger of Reliance Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $451,553 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 267,565 shares to 52,641 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 204,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,800 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy The Greenbrier Companies Down 50% – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GBX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continue To Avoid Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.