Citadel Advisors Has Upped Popular (BPOP) Stake; McDonald's (MCD) Had 16 Bulls

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225.79’s average target is 5.93% above currents $213.16 stock price. McDonald`s had 33 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, July 29. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 30 by DZ Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23500 target in Monday, July 15 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $20000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 7. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, September 24 report. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Thursday, July 18. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $23500 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $222.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $237.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $203.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 532.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 81,428 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 96,728 shares with $5.25 million value, up from 15,300 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 288,138 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Co Na reported 0.17% stake. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,024 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nbw Capital invested in 1.27% or 22,142 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 16,731 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation stated it has 1.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 68,165 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 1,836 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Gp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has 2.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 7,930 shares stake. Caprock Group Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 6,230 are owned by Godsey And Gibb Assoc. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company invested in 108,896 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 130,769 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $161.88 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A McDonald’s Analyst On The Chain’s Meatless Prospects – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Tasty Facts About McDonald’s New Dividend – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s Raised The Dividend Again, But It’s Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat up 11% on McDonald’s test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.33M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fee Income, Loan Growth to Aid Popular’s (BPOP) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mgmt stated it has 120,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% or 90,627 shares. Sei Investments has 37,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 29 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Llc. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tci Wealth owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael owns 14,964 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.75 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,515 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 96,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 50,411 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% or 7,054 shares.