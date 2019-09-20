Citadel Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Renaissance Technologies Stake in Medifast (MED) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 160,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 690,315 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.57M, down from 850,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 235,119 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 88.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 94,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 2.15 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 735 shares. Navellier has invested 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 3,793 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 32,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 6,114 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 1,774 shares. Preferred Limited Liability Co holds 396 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp holds 18,881 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.02% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 599,174 shares. 2,108 are owned by Cibc. The Texas-based U S Glob Invsts Inc has invested 0.5% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.57M for 20.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Medifast (MED) Could be a Take-Over Target, Says Analyst at DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 840,742 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $215.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 370,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 16,755 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0.25% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Parkside State Bank And Tru owns 362 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,070 shares. 25,599 are owned by Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 699,366 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Valley Natl Advisers has 38 shares. Proshare Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 77,626 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 640,980 shares stake. 1.47 million were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).