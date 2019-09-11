Citadel Advisors Has Upped Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $14.35 Million; Shares Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $260.82. About 668,028 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 1516.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 377,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 402,481 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.62M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 12,515 shares to 295,885 shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,600 shares, and cut its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.34 million shares. The New York-based M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mirae Asset Global Invs Co holds 0% or 8,689 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 454,697 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 8,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt Limited stated it has 7,879 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 96,715 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Company National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shufro Rose Lc holds 1.56% or 406,214 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 117 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares invested in 0.5% or 168,977 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha stated it has 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,456 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.31% or 1.13 million shares. Btim has 481,336 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Barnett And Co stated it has 80 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Olstein Mgmt Lp invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 16,141 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 3.22 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3,866 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.11% or 2.81 million shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 2,743 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 5.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wetherby Asset Incorporated owns 8,742 shares.