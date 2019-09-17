Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Seaworld Entmt (Put) (SEAS) by $3.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Verint Systems (VRNT) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $3.81 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (Put) (SEAS) by 55.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 115,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 91,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 3.49M shares traded or 122.83% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 71,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 97,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 325,283 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.72M for 5.04 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 230,000 shares to 786,200 shares, valued at $144.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (Reit) (NYSE:CLDT) by 35,590 shares to 282,590 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Ads Cl B by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

