Citadel Advisors Has Raised Its Xencor (XNCR) Position by $887,003; As General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose, Holder Cadence Capital Management Lowered Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 29,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,561 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 54,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 403% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 28,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,713 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 582,394 shares traded or 32.51% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USANA, Xencor get lift on entry to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan leads healthcare gainers; Acer Therapeutics tops the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor (XNCR) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:PHM) by 145,600 shares to 183,100 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 5,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,524 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:BOOT).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, General Mills and Intel – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Welltower Inc. (WELL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

