Citadel Advisors Has Raised Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holding by $12.00 Million; Marietta Investment Partners Position in Ternium Sa (TX) Has Trimmed by $2.70 Million as Shares Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc analyzed 100,157 shares as the company's stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,474 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 130,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. It is down 37.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium's Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 528.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 149,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,383 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.38M, up from 28,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 67,062 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PHM) by 123,300 shares to 205,400 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 264,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Put).

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 57.06% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TX’s profit will be $143.33 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.23% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares to 26,653 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).