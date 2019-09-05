Citadel Advisors Has Raised Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stake by $4.06 Million as Stock Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Maintains Stake in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB)

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 134,431 shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 135.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 35,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The hedge fund held 61,372 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 169,079 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (NYSE:RTN) by 141,200 shares to 342,300 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (NYSE:WY) by 32,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,900 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,883 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 368,049 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 4,940 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 538,645 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 24,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 3,024 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial LP has 0.49% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 20,186 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Hrt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,229 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Snyder Cap Lp has 435,497 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 5,210 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 187,119 are owned by Prudential Finance. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 600,505 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 46,595 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Endeavour Cap Advisors has 788,261 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 252,002 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 30,570 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Palouse Cap Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 15,416 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 47,170 shares. Raymond James Service Inc invested in 0% or 28,213 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,701 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 4,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

