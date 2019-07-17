Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Position in Metlife (Put) (MET) by $19.46 Million as Market Value Rose; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Price Rose, Shaker Investments Has Boosted Holding by $330,400

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 8.97 million shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 463,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 943,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 622,080 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “Nine Tech Startups Vie for Partnerships & Scale in MetLife’s Intensive 13-week Business ‘Boot Camp’ – Insurance News Net” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 480,078 shares to 490,378 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF) by 61,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (Call) (NYSE:BKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap reported 837 shares. 179,553 are owned by Cutler Cap Management Ltd Company. Gideon Advisors Inc accumulated 0.58% or 38,044 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 41,852 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,397 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv invested in 8,647 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 511,190 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 61,557 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 308,064 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management LP has invested 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pggm Invests accumulated 0.15% or 710,028 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,197 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 33,613 shares. Elk Creek Lc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.09M shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Com invested in 1.19 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 2.82M shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 10,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taconic Cap Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). City Holdings Llc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 212,820 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc Ct invested in 1.19% or 4.76 million shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership has 1.64% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 3.00 million shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

