Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Its Cnooc LTD (CEO) Position by $3.11 Million as Share Price Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Raised Holding

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 17,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 830,827 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 73.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 16,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 6,196 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 115,746 shares traded or 40.81% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Changes in Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc: Proceeds From Bond Issues to Be Used to Repay Debt, General Corporate Purposes; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC misses capex target in 2017, posting weaker H2 profits; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY FINAL DIV/SHR 30 HK CENTS; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL: LIVE; 09/05/2018 – CNOOC starts first bonded LNG warehouse on southern Hainan island; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF GUARANTEED NOTES OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.8% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Orbimed Ltd Liability Company has 1.9% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Huntington Comml Bank invested in 236,287 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 103,130 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 6,378 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,412 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.6% or 18,436 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Management Ltd owns 2,700 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.09% or 53,038 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.79% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 267,758 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 4,057 shares. Signature Invest Ltd has invested 2.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares to 162,050 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,510 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 51,035 shares to 81,760 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 113,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp (Put).