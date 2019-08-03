Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Sturm Ruger & Co (Put) (RGR) Stake By $810,900; 10-15 Associates Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $666,160

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (Put) (RGR) stake by 85.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 15,300 shares as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (Put) (RGR)’s stock rose 2.21%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 33,200 shares with $1.76M value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (Put) now has $801.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 498,018 shares traded or 218.11% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.6% of Sturm Ruger; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 22/05/2018 – Trump administration to publish proposed rule changes for gun exports -official; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS backs call for gun safety report at Sturm Ruger; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q EPS 81c; 12/03/2018 – STURM RUGER:ENFORCING CURRENT LAW BEST WAY COUNTER GUN VIOLENCE; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody

10-15 Associates Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 3,785 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 64,445 shares with $11.34 million value, up from 60,660 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Nice Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 4,600 shares to 9,000 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWO) stake by 4,056 shares and now owns 34,044 shares. Yeti Hldgs Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 29.

