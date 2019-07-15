Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Oxford Inds (OXM) Position by $3.38 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $850,200

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.82M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 635.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 45,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,222 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 180,709 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (ITB) by 716,400 shares to 113,400 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (Put) (NYSE:KBR) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

