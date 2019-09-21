Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Its Carters (Call) (CRI) Position by $1.29 Million; Sonata Capital Group Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (Call) (CRI) by 129.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 23,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 1.15M shares traded or 58.77% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c

