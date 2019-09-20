Citadel Advisors Has Lifted By $1.74 Million Its Cabot Microelectronics (Call) (CCMP) Position; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $1.77 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 28.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 36,130 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 164,386 shares with $8.21M value, up from 128,256 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.80M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Call) (CCMP) stake by 101.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 15,800 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Call) (CCMP)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 31,300 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 15,500 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Call) now has $4.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 124,984 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Tucows Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 14,100 shares to 13,700 valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) stake by 21,878 shares and now owns 11,278 shares. Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cabot Microelectronics has $15000 highest and $14800 lowest target. $149’s average target is 2.67% above currents $145.12 stock price. Cabot Microelectronics had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

