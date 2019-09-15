Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Aercap Holdings Nv (Call) (AER) Position by $4.87 Million; Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Its Position in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by $36.40 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 6.21M shares traded or 41.31% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Call) (AER) by 187.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 93,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 143,700 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MIK) by 113,000 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 65,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,383 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 13,797 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 15,600 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 630,633 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 40,482 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 13,626 shares in its portfolio. Mangrove Prns has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sei Invs holds 0.04% or 254,390 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 89,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 26,110 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 155,377 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 43,314 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 4,716 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,193 shares.

